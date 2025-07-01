Craft Spirits Find A New Home In Comfort, Texas: Three Paths Distillery To Open In 2025

Three Paths Distillery will open later this year in Comfort, Texas.

Master Distiller, Parker Dolphin is busy with renovations at the Comfort, Texas property.

The name tells the story of how Parker Dolphin made his way to Comfort, Texas.

Army Veteran and Master Distiller makes Comfort, Texas home for his new brand of artisan spirits.

- Parker Dolphin - Master Distiller

COMFORT, TEXAS, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Later this year, the heart of the Texas Hill Country will welcome a new chapter in artisan distilling with the opening of Three Paths, a craft distillery founded by local Army veteran and seasoned Master Distiller, Parker Dolphin.

Located at historic 723 Front Street in Comfort, Dolphin is breathing new life into the landmark property through extensive renovations and custom installations. Drawing on years of experience crafting award-winning spirits for renowned operations across the country, Dolphin has relocated to Texas to create a brand that reflects the journey of his life-aptly named Three Paths.

“The name tells the story of the three defining paths that led me to Comfort,” says Dolphin.“This community, this land, and this spirit-it's all connected.”

Work is currently underway to transform the site into a destination for locals and visitors alike, featuring state-of-the-art distilling equipment, a beautifully appointed tasting room with an eclectic bar, a library nook, and vintage-inspired furnishings that pay homage to the building's history.“I really love this little town.” Parker continued. The local residents and business owners have been very welcoming. We can't wait to open the doors and contribute to the community.”

Three Paths Distillery plans to open its tasting room to the public later this year. For additional information, contact us:

