African Union Commission Chairperson's Congratulatory Message On Democratic Republic Of The Congo (DRC) Independence Day
The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends warm congratulations and best wishes to the government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as they celebrate their 65th Independence Day.
This historic occasion marks the liberation of the Congolese people from colonial rule and the birth of a sovereign nation with immense potential. The DRC's rich cultural heritage, vast natural resources, and resilient people remain a cornerstone of Africa's development and unity.
As we celebrate this milestone, we commend the DRC's efforts in promoting peace, stability, and regional integration. The African Union remains committed to supporting the DRC in its pursuit of sustainable development, democratic governance, and the well-being of its people.
As you celebrate this day, may the spirit of patriotism and Pan-Africanism guide the nation toward a brighter future.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
