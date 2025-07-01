National Housing Expert Sherry Wang Joins The Vistria Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Sherry is one of the most experienced investors in public-private real estate and is known for her track record of scaling innovative solutions to address affordable housing challenges," said Margaret Anadu, Senior Partner at The Vistria Group who leads and co-founded the firm's Real Estate strategy. "Combined with the proven expertise of James Wreschner and Ruby Shi, these additions bolster our ability to continue our rapid growth and expand our national portfolio."

Wang brings a depth of experience in impact-driven investing having served previously as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Urban Investment Group ("UIG") at Goldman Sachs which invests in public-private real estate and socially motivated companies to address the fundamental needs of communities across the United States. Under her leadership, Wang's team deployed over $10 billion across the United States. Wang joined Goldman Sachs in 2007, overlapping with Anadu for 15 years. Wang holds a BA in Mathematics and Economics from Yale University.

"Affordable housing has been my life's work, and I am excited to join Vistria to help build the country's leading affordable housing investment platform," said Wang. "The need is urgent, and I'm proud to work alongside a team of industry leaders, many of whom I've had the privilege of working with before, to deliver strong returns and lasting impact at scale."

Also joining the Real Estate team are James Wreschner and Ruby Shi as associates. Wreschner brings over a decade of real estate experience, most recently serving as Senior Asset Manager at Jonathan Rose Companies. Wreschner began his career in audit at EisnerAmper LLP. Wreschner holds a BS in Accounting from Drexel University, an MBA from New York University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Ruby Shi most recently served as an Asset Management Associate at Brookfield Properties Multifamily LLC. Her previous experience spans real estate private equity, asset management and accounting roles at Aegon Asset Management, TF Cornerstone, and Clipper Equity LLC. Ruby graduated from Baruch College with a BBA in Accounting and an MS in Real Estate.

"We are excited about the world-class team we are building," said Martin Nesbitt, Co-CEO and Senior Partner at The Vistria Group. "Sherry becomes our fourth partner on the Real Estate team, adding to our deep bench of partners who each bring decades of industry expertise. Bringing together professionals like Sherry, James, and Ruby, who combine deep sector expertise with operational excellence, exemplifies our broader strategy at Vistria to invest in essential industries with experienced leaders who understand both the financial opportunity and the social imperative."

About The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group is building a new kind of private investment firm that seeks to deliver both financial returns and impact. It invests in essential industries like housing, healthcare, knowledge & learning solutions and financial services that deliver value for investors as well as communities, employees and consumers. With almost $16 billion in AUM, The Vistria Group looks deeper by working as a true partner, drawing on its deep sector knowledge, operational expertise, unique network, diverse team and impact orientation to achieve transformational growth. For more information, please visit vistria .

