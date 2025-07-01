Consolidated Credit Rolls Out Free Summer Webinar Series To Help Consumers Stay Cool Under Financial Pressure

Free monthly webinars that help consumers learn how to protect themselves from financial crimes, navigate the student loan debt crisis, and help consumers plan for financial emergencies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Credit , a leading financial education and counseling organization, wants consumers to beat the heat with valuable tools and resources designed to keep finances on track and stress levels low.

"Consolidated Credit's free monthly webinars give people the tools they need to protect themselves, especially in uncertain economic times," says Sandra Tobon , Director of Housing Counseling & Community Outreach.

The webinar series is designed to provide valuable strategies to empower individuals in various aspects of personal finance, with knowledge and confidence to take control of their financial futures.

On July 9th in English and July 16th in Spanish, Identity Theft, Fraud, and Cybersecurity will teach consumers how to protect yourself in the Digital Age. The webinar will cover:



5 simple steps to preventing ID theft

What to do if it happens to you How fraud alerts can protect you

On August 13th in English and August 20th in Spanish, Break Free from Student Loan Debt , will discuss college costs. Attendees will learn how to save thousands, including:



The truth behind student loan forgiveness

Why forbearance and deferment can help How to refinance your loan on your own

On September 10th in English and September 17th in Spanish, Emergency Fund Planning will show people how to plan for financial emergencies the right way. The webinar will cover:



Why you need at least 3 months of living expenses saved up

How to easily and painlessly start an emergency fund How your employer can help you save for emergencies

Added Tobon, "Our goal is to equip consumers with practical strategies they can use right away to stay financially resilient."

Webinars are held at 1p.m. EST on the second Wednesday of each month in English and on the third Wednesday of each month in Spanish. All webinar content in English and Spanish will be on-demand at Consolidated Credit's Financial Resource Center following the live broadcast.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

