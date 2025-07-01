Summer Scoop-Tacular: National Ice Cream Month Starts Now!
π New Scoop Shop Exclusives
Escape the heat by heading to your nearest Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop to try our three new exclusive flavors:
-
UltraViolet β Bright, beautiful, and gluten-free
Non-Dairy Mochaccino Chip β Bold, creamy, and caffeine-kissed
Non-Dairy Strawberry Swirl β Sweet, swirly, dairy-free deliciousness
"Whether you're on a mission to find a new Scoop Shop exclusive flavor favorite like UltraViolet, Non-Dairy Strawberry Swirl, or Non-Dairy Mochaccino Chip β or sticking with an all-time classic exclusive like Mango, Marshmallow Sky, or Chocolate PB Chunkβ there's no better way to scoop up some joy than a visit to your local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop. Celebrating National Ice Cream Month has never tasted so good!" - Jessica Dizmang, Franchise Owner, 2024 Operator of the Year
Not lucky enough to live near a Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop? No problem! Stay chilled and bring the party wherever you are by grabbing one of Ben & Jerry's new creamy creations from your grocer freezer:
-
Scoop-apalooza Is Here! Bring your friends and family together to check out these perfectly shareable 28 oz containers, with four euphoric flavors to choose from.
Sundaes Without the Stress. Ben & Jerry's pre-packaged pint-sized Sundaes are your one-stop, spoon-ready, no-assembly-required summer celebration. Just pop the lid and dig into deliciousness.
New Non-Dairy Chocolate Caramel Brownie. Whether you're vegan, dairy-free, or just flavor-curious, this pint is packed with chocolatey, caramelly goodness.
Fudgy Flan Limited Batch. Ben & Jerry's newest limited batch flavor features burnt caramel ice cream, fudge brownie pieces, and pastry cream swirls - a deliciously fudgy twist on the burnt caramel masterpiece, Chocoflan.
Wherever you are, grab a spoon and a friend and make this National Ice Cream Month the most scoop-tacular one yet with one of Ben & Jerry's decadent Scoop Shop exclusives or take-home indulgences.
Find your nearest Scoop Shop and let the celebration begin!
About Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.
