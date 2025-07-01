Malawi: Police Look On As Peaceful Protesters Assaulted

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

On June 26, 2025, about a dozen weapon-wielding men in Malawi attacked demonstrators peacefully protesting the government's handling of upcoming national elections, Human Rights Watch said today. The police's apparent unwillingness to intervene to stop the violence or to arrest those responsible raises grave concerns about the government's ability to conduct the September general election in a fair and impartial manner.

The incident occurred when Citizens for Credible Elections, a local nongovernmental organization, held protests calling for an independent audit of the voters' roll and the resignation of top officials of the Malawi Electoral Commission. While people were protesting in Lilongwe, the capital, 10 to 20 men-some wearing masks and carrying sticks, sjamboks (heavy leather whips), and large knives-attacked the demonstrators, injuring several and damaging property as well. Civil society groups and the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party allege that the assailants had links to a youth militia aligned with the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP). The MCP is being accused of using fear and intimidation against citizens expressing themselves in the lead-up to the September election.

“Malawian authorities need to investigate this brutal attack on peaceful demonstrators and ensure that those responsible are appropriately punished,” said Idriss Ali Nassah , senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.“For Malawians to have confidence in the fairness of the upcoming election, they need to be sure the police will respond promptly and impartially to threats or acts violence, no matter who is responsible.”

Government and law enforcement agencies are responsible for upholding the fundamental rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and for ensuring that demonstrators can safely protest in line with Malawi's constitution and international standards. The electoral commission's unwillingness to allow various local organizations access to voter rolls to inspect it for any inconsistencies that can lead to vote rigging has heightened citizens and civil society's concerns about the fairness of the elections.

Sylvester Namiwa, head of the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives and the chief organizer of the protests, told Human Rights Watch that as the protest was about to begin, assailants attacked those who had gathered. He said that while police and other law enforcement officers looked on, the men severely beat him, dragged him toward a Toyota SUV, and attempted to abduct him. He added that he escaped the attempted abduction when police fired tear gas. The attackers then stole a public address system that the protesters were using, damaged several vehicles, and set two cars on fire.

Namiwa was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

A member of Citizens for Credible Elections said that as assailants beat her up, she pleaded with the police for protection. They did not intervene, and the attack left her with a cut on her hand and back injuries.

Local human rights activists and journalists covering the demonstrations corroborated demonstrators' accounts, saying that they witnessed police officers watching and not doing anything to protect the protesters, even when it was clear that protesters' lives were in danger. No assailants were arrested; additionally, police did not respond to media queries about law enforcement's response to the attacks.

In November 2024, opposition parties and civil society organizations alleged that the MCP had organized the violent attack of a demonstration for electoral reforms by masked men with weapons. At that time, witnesses accused law enforcement officers of standing by while the masked men assaulted peaceful protesters, just as they did at the June 26, 2025 protests.

Governments have an obligation under international law to respect, facilitate, and protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Malawi is party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights , which sets out these rights. The United Nations Human Rights Committee, the international expert body that monitors compliance with the ICCPR, has stated in a general comment that governments have“positive duties to facilitate peaceful assemblies and to make it possible for participants to achieve their objectives.”

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights Guidelines on Freedom of Association and Assembly state that“the rights to freedom of association and assembly are fundamental rights that should underpin all democratic societies in which individuals can freely express their views on all issues concerning their society.” Furthermore, when people express these rights, states are mandated to“protect associations, including their principal and most visible members, from threats, harassment, interference, intimidation or reprisals by third parties and non-state actors.”

“The Malawian government needs to uphold human rights and the rule of law by investigating, arresting, and appropriately prosecuting both the attackers and those behind the violence,” Nassah said.“Ahead of a crucial general election in September, authorities need to send a strong message that human rights violations will not be tolerated.”

