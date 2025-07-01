India Chemical Factory Blast Toll Rises To 36

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Bengaluru, India: The death toll from a powerful explosion at an Indian chemical factory has risen to 36, as search and rescue operations continued for a second day Tuesday, officials said.

The blast in Sangareddy in India's southern Telangana state on Monday turned parts of the building into rubble.

Industrial disasters are common in India, with experts blaming poor planning and lax enforcement of safety rules.

State Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site on Tuesday, with a video released by his office showing piles of twisted metal in the wreckage of the factory.

Reddy said there were 143 people at the factory when the explosion happened.

"Rescue operations are going on" he told reporters, confirming that 36 people have died.

"We fear that several people might be under the debris, and others might have run away".

Reddy's office said a committee was investigating the cause of the explosion.

"The incident has unfortunately resulted in the loss of human life," factory owner Sigachi Industries said in a statement.

The company supplies pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and chemical industries. This factory made components to help make medical pills.