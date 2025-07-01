403
FINAC By AKSSAI Projexel Partners With AU Small Finance Bank To Offer Exclusive Business Plans To Its Business Account Holders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 01, 2025 - FINAC by AKSSAI ProjExel, a comprehensive financial management platform, has joined hands with AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), India's largest small finance bank, to offer exclusive benefits to the bank's business account holders. Through this strategic collaboration, AU SFB customers can now access FINAC's services at significantly reduced rates, making it easier than ever for small and medium businesses to manage their financial operations with confidence and ease.
As part of the initiative, AU SFB's business customers can avail themselves of two limited period offers valid until June 30, 2026. The first offer allows customers to subscribe to FINAC's Advance Plan, originally priced at ₹37,999, for just ₹9,999 - a flat 73% discount. The second offer gives customers complimentary access to FINAC's Basic Plan, which is valued at ₹17,999.
Both offers are applicable only to AU Business Account holders. To redeem the offer, account holders need to use a promo code on the FINAC website using their registered mobile number, select a plan, and complete the payment using an AU SFB payment instruments.
Reflecting on the partnership, Anil K. Sharma, Director, FINAC by AKSSAI ProjExel said,“This partnership is a milestone in our journey to make FINAC a household name in Indian business circles. With AU Small Finance Bank as one of our earliest partners, we wanted to extend something truly special to their customers. Our team is fully prepared to offer comprehensive post-signup support, ensuring AU SFB customers experience the same level of care and guidance that all FINAC clients enjoy. We see this as more than just a campaign, it's a step towards building long-term trust and value with India's vibrant business community.”
FINAC's approach is designed to address the real-world challenges businesses face while trying to balance growth with compliance and bookkeeping. Many small enterprises struggle to maintain structured financial records, handle tax filings, or meet audit requirements on time. FINAC solves this with a tailored service model-whether through in-person support, remote assistance, or a combination of both-depending on the client's needs. With no specific industry or regional focus, FINAC currently serves a diverse range of businesses and is confident in its ability to scale the offering across sectors.
This collaboration was the result of a coordinated effort led by AKSSAI's team, aimed at creating more value for Indian businesses by merging banking convenience with robust financial management tools. FINAC by AKSSAI offers a unique hybrid model of financial services, combining online technology with the personalized touch of offline support. The platform helps businesses manage accounting, bookkeeping, taxation, audit, HR, payroll, and compliance seamlessly, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on growth instead of operational complexity.
About Finac by AKSSAI ProjExel
Finac by Akssai ProjExel is an all-in-one platform for financial management, offering a combination of online and offline services. It aims to streamline business finances by handling accounting, bookkeeping, filings, compliances, and providing advisory services in areas like tax, audit, HR, payroll, IT, and cloud.
