Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Western Balkans' Politicians Highlight Regional Unity Ahead Of EU Summit (PHOTO)

2025-07-01 05:17:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Ahead of the EU–Western Balkans Summit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia.

Both are members of this year's group of recipients of the “Young Global Leader” (YGL) recognition from the World Economic Forum-a network that for two decades has brought together exceptional individuals under 40 who lead positive change worldwide.

The Young Global Leaders initiative epitomizes synergistic engagement and strategic foresight, cultivating innovative paradigms of leadership amidst a landscape of global metamorphosis. The inclusion of two political figures from the Western Balkans within this community serves as a testament to the transformative dynamics that this generation is catalyzing in the region.

In this context, the assembly concentrated on enhancing bilateral and regional synergies, alongside reaffirming the collective dedication to the European integration of the Western Balkans-integral to the overarching vision for a cohesive, thriving, and robust Europe.

