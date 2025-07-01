Danish Businesses Believe In Ukraine Ambassador
“I think that, in general, the Danish companies operating here are happy. Some of them have even expanded their operations during the full-scale invasion,” Mikkelsen told.
In his words, in 2023, one of the biggest foreign investments in Ukraine was Danish Carlsberg Group investing in a new production line in Kyiv.
“That's a sign that the Danish business community has belief in Ukraine. It is already an interesting market and, after the victory, it will become even more interesting, of course,” Mikkelsen stressed.
While admitting the challenges for businesses operating in a country at war, Mikkelsen noted that“still, the economy is functioning, and production and manufacturing is functioning”, and the current issues get fixed through dialogue with Ukrainian authorities and, if necessary, with the support of the Embassy.
A reminder that, according to U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, the upcoming inaugural meeting of the board of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and the issuance by Ukraine of new licenses in the field of natural resources will be a signal to all international partners of Kyiv.
