Danish Businesses Believe In Ukraine Ambassador

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen in an interview with Ukrinform.

“I think that, in general, the Danish companies operating here are happy. Some of them have even expanded their operations during the full-scale invasion,” Mikkelsen told.

In his words, in 2023, one of the biggest foreign investments in Ukraine was Danish Carlsberg Group investing in a new production line in Kyiv.

“That's a sign that the Danish business community has belief in Ukraine. It is already an interesting market and, after the victory, it will become even more interesting, of course,” Mikkelsen stressed.

While admitting the challenges for businesses operating in a country at war, Mikkelsen noted that“still, the economy is functioning, and production and manufacturing is functioning”, and the current issues get fixed through dialogue with Ukrainian authorities and, if necessary, with the support of the Embassy.

