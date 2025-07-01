Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Rail-Sea-Rail Route From China To Baku Strengthens Azerbaijan's Role In Middle Corridor Logistics

2025-07-01 05:17:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A new“rail-sea-rail” cargo route connecting China to Baku has been officially launched, further reinforcing the sustainable development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, Azernews reports.

