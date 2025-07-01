Zenni Optical Appoints Yodel Mobile To Lead Full-Funnel Mobile Growth Strategy

Man wearing Zenni Optical glasses

- Amanda Beamish, Head of Performance Marketing at Zenni OpticalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yodel Mobile by NP Digital , the award-winning app marketing agency, has today announced its partnership with Zenni Optical , America's largest online eyewear retailer, to unlock mobile growth across the U.S. with a sharp focus on data-led decision-making and performance reporting.Founded in 2003, Zenni Optical disrupted the eyewear industry with a bold mission: to make high-quality, stylish vision care affordable and accessible to everyone. Over the past 22 years, they have delivered on that promise - bringing affordable eyewear to millions worldwide and establishing itself as a leader in direct-to-consumer eyewear.Through a full-service mobile growth strategy - spanning app store optimisation (ASO), user acquisition, creative strategy, and mobile consulting - Yodel Mobile will accelerate the growth of Zenni Optical's mobile app and support its ambition to become the leading app-based eyewear retailer in the U.S."Partnering with Zenni Optical is genuinely exciting for us," said Mick Rigby, CEO of Yodel Mobile. "As a company that lives and breathes mobile growth, we immediately saw the opportunity in their app. We understand how complex it can be to turn data into actionable growth, and we're thrilled to roll up our sleeves and help Zenni unlock the next phase of mobile success."We were very impressed with the Yodel Mobile team throughout the entire RFP process” added Amanda Beamish, Head of Performance Marketing at Zenni Optical.“It was evident they would be the right partner for us as they provided thoughtful and specific strategic recommendations that were really aligned with the needs of our unique business and goals.Yodel Mobile's support will span both iOS and Android.Founded in 2007, Yodel Mobile by NP Digital is a specialist in full-funnel mobile marketing, offering services across app store optimisation (ASO), paid media, retention, engagement and monetisation strategies. Acquired by NP Digital in 2025, the agency has delivered success for brands including B&Q, Gymshark, UKTV, Afterpay, Yodel Delivery, and TUI.Over the past few years, Yodel Mobile has experienced a period of rapid growth, marked by global expansion, major client wins, and significant industry recognition – including being named as one of the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025, App Marketing Agency of the Year 2024, Most Effective ASO Campaign 2023, a earning a place in the Culture 100: Greatest Places to Work 2024.

