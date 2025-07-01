Air India Faces 2Nd Crisis In Just 38 Hours

Dhaka: Just 38 hours after the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, another serious safety incident occurred involving a Delhi-Vienna Boeing 777 (flight AI 187).

Shortly after takeoff at 2:56 am on June 14, the aircraft triggered multiple critical inflight warnings while flying through severe thunderstorm conditions over Delhi, according to media reports.

The wide-body aircraft, registered VT-ALJ, received a stall warning, along with two“don't sink” cautions from the Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS), alerting the crew to an abnormal loss in altitude. Officials aware of the matter confirmed that the aircraft dropped approximately 900 feet during initial climb.

Though the flight ultimately landed safely in Vienna after 9 hours and 8 minutes, the near-disaster has triggered a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Both pilots have been taken off flying duty, and the airline's head of safety has been summoned for questioning.

Officials reported that the crew received a stick shaker alert-a warning of an imminent aerodynamic stall-shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft also triggered Ground Proximity Warning System (GPWS) cautions. During the incident, the plane lost about 900 feet in altitude before the crew regained control and safely continued the flight to Vienna.

After the incident, flight data revealed multiple alerts from onboard systems that were not fully reported by the pilot. The original report only mentioned "stick shaker due to turbulence after takeoff," omitting ground proximity and stall warnings. The full details emerged only after analyzing the flight data recorder.

The incident occurred days after the AI 171 tragedy, raising safety concerns and prompting DGCA to increase oversight of Air India.

An Air India spokesperson stated the pilot's report was shared with DGCA as required, and further investigation began after reviewing the aircraft's recorder data.

