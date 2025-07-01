Bhopal Shocker: Jobless Married Man Strangles Live-In Partner, Lives With Corpse For 2 Days - Here's What Happened

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shocking incidence surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal involving a live-in couple. A 29-year-old woman, identified as Ritika Sen, was strangled to death by her boyfriend. The 32-year-old accused stayed with the corpse at home for two days until the matter was reported to the police and the body was taken for postmortem, NDTV reported.

The chilling incident came to light when the accused informed his friend about the murder, who initially believed it to be a joke. The accused, named Sachin Rajput, killed his partner on June 27 and remained mum for two days until he finally confessed the murder to his friend Anuj in Misrod.

As per the report, Sachin, who is married and has two children, strangled Ritika after an altercation. Suspecting Ritika of having an affair with her boss, he took the drastic step. Ritika worked in a private firm and had been in a live-in relationship with Sachin for three and a half years. Meanwhile, Sachin, who hails from Sironj in Vidisha, was jobless and consumed by jealousy.

After killing Ritika, Sachin pretended that nothing had happened and wrapped her body in a blanket. He slept beside the corpse on their bed for two nights, until June 29, when he admitted in intoxicated state that he had murdered his partner. When Sachin reiterated the same confession on July 1 morning, Anuj alerted the police around 5:00 PM.

On arriving at the crime scene, Bajaria police discovered Ritika's decomposing body, still wrapped in the same way Sachin had described. According to police, the accused, who had moved to Gayatri Nagar with Ritika around 9 months ago, consumed heavy amount of alcohol after the incident and out of shock and fear slept beside the lifeless body.

'Wrapped body and continued staying'

“The woman is identified as Ritika Sen. She was living with her boyfriend, Sachin Rajput, who is married and has two children. On the night of June 27, the two had a fight. The fight escalated, and Sachin strangled her,” NDTV quoted Bajaria police station in-charge Shilpa Kaurav as saying.

"He wrapped the body and continued staying in the same room. In a drunken state, he told his friend what he had done. When the friend realised it wasn't a joke, he informed the police," she added.