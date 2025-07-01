403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pre-registration now open for the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships
(MENAFN- Oman Sail ) 1st July 2025, Muscat – World Sailing is excited to announce that pre-registration is now open for the first World Sailing Inclusion Championships, taking place at the Mussanah Sailing School at the Barceló Mussanah Resort in the Sultanate of Oman from 30 November to 8 December 2025.
Organised in partnership with Oman Sail, this groundbreaking event marks a major milestone for the sport – the first multiclass, global championship hosted by World Sailing that is designed specifically to include both Para classified athletes and athletes with disabilities who do not meet IPC classification criteria, all racing side by side in an inclusive, high-performance environment.
The championship will feature competition across five categories, including the RS Venture Connect two-person keelboat, which is open to both Para-classified and inclusive category teams using servo control systems; the Hansa 303 single class, which welcomes sailors regardless of classification; the ILCA 6 class, designated for athletes with intellectual impairments and requiring Virtus, Special Olympics, or World Sailing II classification; the RS21 blind fleet racing class, open to visually impaired sailors classified as B1, B2, or B3; and Seated Wing Foiling, an exciting new discipline open to both Para MIC-classified and self-declared inclusive athletes.
Interested sailors, teams and MNAs are invited to complete the pre-registration form to express interest.
Early pre-registration is strongly encouraged as entries will be limited per class, but sailors must note that pre-registration does not confirm entry due to the limited availability of charter equipment in each class and the rotational race formats detailed in the Notice of Race.
Pre-registration will guide the organisers in the planning of equipment use, accommodation needs, classification logistics and the overall event structure. This is particularly important given the
The Notice of Race (NoR) and Sailing Instructions are available now on the World Sailing website and provide full details on eligibility, format, classification, equipment, and entry fees.
Dr Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, said, “We are honoured to host the first World Sailing Inclusion Championships. This event is a powerful statement about the importance of inclusion – both in sport and in society. We look forward to welcoming sailors from around the world to Oman for what promises to be an unforgettable championship.”
Hannah Stodel, Para World Sailing Manager, added, “This first edition of such a landmark event promises to be an exciting opportunity to showcase the diversity of our sport. The Inclusion Championships are a celebration of what sailing can be – inclusive, dynamic, and welcoming to all. From grassroots participants to elite competitors, this is a chance to compete on equal terms.”
Organised in partnership with Oman Sail, this groundbreaking event marks a major milestone for the sport – the first multiclass, global championship hosted by World Sailing that is designed specifically to include both Para classified athletes and athletes with disabilities who do not meet IPC classification criteria, all racing side by side in an inclusive, high-performance environment.
The championship will feature competition across five categories, including the RS Venture Connect two-person keelboat, which is open to both Para-classified and inclusive category teams using servo control systems; the Hansa 303 single class, which welcomes sailors regardless of classification; the ILCA 6 class, designated for athletes with intellectual impairments and requiring Virtus, Special Olympics, or World Sailing II classification; the RS21 blind fleet racing class, open to visually impaired sailors classified as B1, B2, or B3; and Seated Wing Foiling, an exciting new discipline open to both Para MIC-classified and self-declared inclusive athletes.
Interested sailors, teams and MNAs are invited to complete the pre-registration form to express interest.
Early pre-registration is strongly encouraged as entries will be limited per class, but sailors must note that pre-registration does not confirm entry due to the limited availability of charter equipment in each class and the rotational race formats detailed in the Notice of Race.
Pre-registration will guide the organisers in the planning of equipment use, accommodation needs, classification logistics and the overall event structure. This is particularly important given the
The Notice of Race (NoR) and Sailing Instructions are available now on the World Sailing website and provide full details on eligibility, format, classification, equipment, and entry fees.
Dr Khamis Al Jabri, CEO of Oman Sail, said, “We are honoured to host the first World Sailing Inclusion Championships. This event is a powerful statement about the importance of inclusion – both in sport and in society. We look forward to welcoming sailors from around the world to Oman for what promises to be an unforgettable championship.”
Hannah Stodel, Para World Sailing Manager, added, “This first edition of such a landmark event promises to be an exciting opportunity to showcase the diversity of our sport. The Inclusion Championships are a celebration of what sailing can be – inclusive, dynamic, and welcoming to all. From grassroots participants to elite competitors, this is a chance to compete on equal terms.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment