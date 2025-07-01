Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Save The Date For The Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day On 24 November 2025


2025-07-01 04:45:59
LUND, Sweden, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will host its 2025 Capital Markets Dat at the company's new site in Flemingsberg outside Stockholm, Sweden.

The in-person event includes a visit to the newest innovation centre used for the development of separation technologies, as well as a guided tour to experience recent innovations from other parts of the business at various workstations. The day will also include presentations from members of the management team.

The event on 24 November is scheduled to start at 11 AM CET and end at 4 PM CET. More details and how to register will be shared end of August.

Contacts
 Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
[email protected]
Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

