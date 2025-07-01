Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QCB Governor Meets Governor Of Banque De France & Chair Of Board Of Directors Of BIS

QCB Governor Meets Governor Of Banque De France & Chair Of Board Of Directors Of BIS


H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), met with H E François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France & Chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), on the sidelines of the 95th Annual Meeting of the BIS, held in Basel, Switzerland, on June 28-29, 2025.

During the meeting, they reviewed the key bilateral relations between the two countries in banking and finance and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation. On the sidelines of the meeting, QCB Governor, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani also met with H E Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank; H E Kazuo Ueda, Governor of the Bank of Japan; and H E Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.

