QCB Governor Meets Governor Of Banque De France & Chair Of Board Of Directors Of BIS
H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), met with H E François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Banque de France & Chair of the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), on the sidelines of the 95th Annual Meeting of the BIS, held in Basel, Switzerland, on June 28-29, 2025.
During the meeting, they reviewed the key bilateral relations between the two countries in banking and finance and explored ways to further strengthen cooperation. On the sidelines of the meeting, QCB Governor, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani also met with H E Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank; H E Kazuo Ueda, Governor of the Bank of Japan; and H E Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment