QC Remains A Key Driver Of National Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani said that, amid the rapid transformations in the global economy, the Qatar Chamber continues to play a pivotal role as a key driver of the national economy.

He made the statement while presiding over Qatar Chamber's second General Assembly Meeting (GAM) held in Doha yesterday.

The meeting was attended by board members, a number of businessmen and chamber members, as well as representatives from various media outlets.

The meeting reviewed of the Board of Directors' report on the chamber's activities and financial status last year. It also discharged members of the board, approved the estimated budget for the 2025 fiscal year, appointed a new auditor and determined their fees.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa reviewed the Board of Directors' report on the Chamber's activities and performance for the year 2024, highlighting the Board's efforts to support the private sector, enhance the Chamber's work mechanisms, and develop the business environment in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He underscored the Chamber's contributions in stimulating trade activity, expanding the investment base, and supporting the development of economic policies that promote comprehensive and sustainable growth in the country.

Addressing the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for his unwavering support of the private sector.

He also praised His Highness the Amir's interest in empowering the private sector to fulfil its pivotal role in the state's economic development as a genuine partner to the public sector and a main contributor to the economic boom, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Sheikh Khalifa thanked His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani for their continuous support of the private sector.

QC Chairman noted that throughout 2024, the Chamber had continued its role in supporting and improving the business environment in the country. It also emphasised its efforts in representing and advocating for the interests of Qatar's private sector, promoting the investment climate and opportunities within the state, and reinforcing Qatar's position as a global leader in investment, business, and trade.

By the end of December, the Chamber had issued a total of 154,778 transactions (98,811 electronic and 55,967 non-electronic), and issued 50,262 certificates of origin, with 7% growth compared with previous year.

Additionally, it issued 13 ATA carnets and 10 TIR carnets (Transports Internationaux Routiers or International Road Transport).

Sheikh Khalifa expressed confidence that 2025 will bring further success and prosperity to the private sector, and a more effective role in supporting the national economy.