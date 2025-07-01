Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan Lauds Qatar's Role In Rwanda-DRC Peace Agreement


2025-07-01 04:10:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Japan has lauded the mediatory role played by Qatar, the United States and the African Union in reaching the peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda.

“Japan expresses respect for the mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar and African Union (AU) in reaching this agreement and the efforts made thus far by all parties to reach a diplomatic and political solution,” said a statement by Japan's Foreign Press Secretary KITAMURA Toshihiro and released by the Embassy of Japan in Qatar.

“Japan considers that in order to achieve sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region, it is important to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and other countries in the region, as well as a diplomatic and political solution to the problems provided by the DRC, the Republic of Rwanda and other countries in the region.”

MENAFN01072025000063011010ID1109745283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search