Japan Lauds Qatar's Role In Rwanda-DRC Peace Agreement
Doha: Japan has lauded the mediatory role played by Qatar, the United States and the African Union in reaching the peace deal between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda.
“Japan expresses respect for the mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar and African Union (AU) in reaching this agreement and the efforts made thus far by all parties to reach a diplomatic and political solution,” said a statement by Japan's Foreign Press Secretary KITAMURA Toshihiro and released by the Embassy of Japan in Qatar.
“Japan considers that in order to achieve sustainable peace in the Great Lakes region, it is important to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and other countries in the region, as well as a diplomatic and political solution to the problems provided by the DRC, the Republic of Rwanda and other countries in the region.”
