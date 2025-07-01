Galderma Announces Departure Of Its Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Galderma Group AG (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced that Thomas Dittrich, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue another senior executive opportunity outside the organization.

“We thank Thomas for his financial leadership and many contributions during his time at Galderma. He played a key role in establishing the financial discipline, operational readiness, and strategic clarity that will continue to guide us forward. We wish him every success in his next role and remain focused on further accelerating Galderma's strong growth – from category leadership to becoming a true powerhouse in dermatology.” FLEMMING ØRNSKOV, M.D., MPH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GALDERMA

Thomas Dittrich will remain with the company as Chief Financial Officer through Q2 2026 to ensure a seamless transition through the close of the 2025 fiscal year. A successor will be announced in due course.

“I want to thank Flemming, our Board of Directors, our investors, and all my colleagues at Galderma for their support throughout what has been the most impactful transformation and growth journey of my career. I leave holding Galderma in the highest regard, enormously proud of the strides we've made together, and equally excited about Galderma's continued growth momentum and long-term success.” THOMAS DITTRICH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER GALDERMA

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: .

