3GPP MCX Standards-Based Hytera Hytalk MC 6.0 Released Globally

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Hytera, a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, announced the worldwide release of, its new-generation broadband mission-critical communication platform fully compliant with the 3GPP MCX standard Release 18. As a key part of Hytera's convergence-native communications strategy, it delivers inclusive, efficient and secure communication over LTE cellular network.

Hytera HyTalk MC 6.0 leverages 3GPP standard interfaces and Hytera's proprietary protocols to enable deep interworking across different technologies and vendors. It enables real-time mapping between the signaling of 3GPP MCX and Hytera DMR, and interconnects with Hytera TETRA systems, allowing a smooth migration path to data-rich communications for mission- and business-critical institutions and users.

Hytera DMR or TETRA two-way radios can communicate with LTE/5G terminals through the Hytera HyTalk MC platform in a hybrid network. The Ad-Hoc Temporary Group Call feature allows dispatchers to instantly create temporary groups that automatically dissolve once the task is complete, enabling flexibility in emergency response and temporary collaboration scenarios.

While adhering to 3GPP standards, Hytera HyTalk MC 6.0 incorporates a series of proprietary innovations tailored to meet the complex demands of vertical industries. It features Tenant Isolation and Geo-Based Access Control, Enhanced eMBMS Optimization, Deep Integration with Carrier BSS/OSS Systems, Dual Protocol Stack Compatibility, etc, facilitating the fulfillment of carrier-grade integration and industry-specific needs.

Release 6.0 employs a high-reliability system architecture with active-active capabilities across geographically separated sites, with critical data synchronized at high frequency to guarantee uninterrupted user experience during system switchover. Through multi-layered protection strategies, Hytera HyTalk MC 6.0 provides a solid and trustworthy security foundation, ensuring data integrity and access control throughout the communication process.

Hytera HyTalk MC has been adopted across critical industries worldwide. It has been recognized by the ICCAs for four consecutive years since 2022 with successful deployments for Sri Lanka Railway, LECO Electricity, and Baosteel. On June 17th, 2025, Hytera won“Best Use of Critical Communications in Transport” award at the ICCAs for the HK MTR Light Rail 2.0 project featuring a 5G MCX system, reaffirming its leadership in mission-critical communications.

About Hytera

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZSE: 002583) is a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions. Hytera has been serving worldwide users over three decades with its innovative portfolio of two-way radios, PMR

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink