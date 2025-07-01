Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-01
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Portfolio company Locapharm (former Alcura France) has completed the divestment of its care services activity in mainland France

Munich, July 01, 2025 – Locapharm (former Alcura France), a 100% subsidiary of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ), has completed the divestment of its home healthcare services activity in mainland France – referred to as PSAD (Prestations de Santé à Domicile) – to Santé Cie Group, a leading European player of homecare and ambulatory care.

Since December 2024, the management team of the company, supported by operational experts from Mutares, has defined and launched several key measures to carve-out the business from its former shareholder Alliance Healthcare, rebrand it to its historical name Locapharm, focus on its core MAD (maintien à domicile) activities and start the implementation of a build-up strategy with two acquisitions already announced in May and June 2025.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ...

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: ...

Press Contact in France
CLAI
Matthieu Meunier
Phone: +33 06 26 59 49 05
E-mail: ...

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail:


Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
