Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Portfolio company Locapharm (former Alcura France) has completed the divestment of its care services activity in mainland France Munich, July 01, 2025 – Locapharm (former Alcura France), a 100% subsidiary of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ), has completed the divestment of its home healthcare services activity in mainland France – referred to as PSAD (Prestations de Santé à Domicile) – to Santé Cie Group, a leading European player of homecare and ambulatory care. Since December 2024, the management team of the company, supported by operational experts from Mutares, has defined and launched several key measures to carve-out the business from its former shareholder Alliance Healthcare, rebrand it to its historical name Locapharm, focus on its core MAD (maintien à domicile) activities and start the implementation of a build-up strategy with two acquisitions already announced in May and June 2025. Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process.



