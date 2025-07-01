Milestone Reached In Groundbreaking Project For Early Detection Of Parkinson's Disease
Milestone Reached in Groundbreaking Project for Early Detection of Parkinson's Disease
SYNLAB, the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, announces a significant milestone with the enrolment of the first patient in the clinical trial as part of the VαMPiRE project (Validation of α-synuclein Modifications in Parkinson's Disorder Evolution), funded by the European Union under the Horizon Europe programme. This project, a collaborative effort involving 13 European partners and 1 associate from Australia, aims to develop a novel in vitro diagnostic test for the early detection and monitoring of Parkinson's disease (PD), a progressive neurodegenerative disorder affecting millions worldwide.
Parkinson's disease presents a complex challenge due to its progressive nature and the lack of reliable biomarkers for early diagnosis. The VαMPiRE project addresses this challenge by focusing on the analysis of α-synuclein isoforms in neuronal-derived extracellular vesicles from a large cohort of PD patients and healthy individuals. This innovative approach aims to identify new biomarkers that can detect PD in its earliest stages, improving early screening, disease management, and patient outcomes.
The European Union's substantial funding of €8m for the VαMPiRE project underscores the trust and confidence placed in the consortium's capabilities. This funding supports the collaborative efforts of SYNLAB and its international partners in advancing PD diagnostics and improving patient care.
SYNLAB's Genetics Department, particularly the Central Laboratory in Castenedolo (BS), Italy, plays a pivotal role in the genetic analyses of this project. By leveraging its advanced genomics capabilities, SYNLAB contributes significantly to the project's goal of developing a reliable and accessible diagnostic test for early PD detection.
The VαMPiRE project has reached a significant milestone with the enrolment of the first patient in the clinical trial (ClinicalTrials Identifier: NCT06941012 ). This marks the beginning of a comprehensive study involving 600 PD patients and 600 healthy individuals. The study will utilise advanced AI models to generate data analysis algorithms, ensuring the reliability and feasibility of the diagnostic test to be developed.
Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group, commented,“Early detection will be crucial in managing Parkinson's disease effectively. By identifying the disease in its initial stages, we will be able to significantly improve patient outcomes and develop more targeted treatments. SYNLAB is committed to advancing diagnostics and leveraging our expertise to make a meaningful impact on global health.”
Dr Iris Faull, Chief Medical Officer of SYNLAB Group, added,“The substantial EU funding for the VαMPiRE project highlights the trust placed in our consortium's capabilities, as well as the social and healthcare impact PD has. Our participation underscores SYNLAB's dedication to thought leadership, research, and innovation. We are proud to contribute with our excellence in genomics and collaborate with renowned institutions to drive forward the development of cutting-edge diagnostic tools that will benefit patients and healthcare systems worldwide.”
Dr Mariarosaria Incoronato, scientific leader of the study at SYNLAB Italy, stated,“We are excited to be part of the VαMPiRE project and contribute to the development of innovative diagnostic tools for Parkinson's disease. Our team is dedicated to advancing medical research and improving patient care through cutting-edge genomics capabilities.”
