Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

01.07.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 1 July 2025





Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media Ladies and Gentlemen, We cordially invite you to attend our 2025 Half-Year Results Conference Call. Date / Time Monday, 25 August 2025 at 09h00 am CEST Speakers Roni Greenbaum, Chairman Arik Parizer, CEO Valérie Scholtes, CFO We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE . Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email. Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event: +41 58 310 50 00 EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Half-Year Report 2025 and the 2025 Half-Year Results Press Release on 25 August 2025, at 06h45 am CEST. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at We look forward to your participation. Best regards, Arik Parizer CEO Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: ... About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: Additional features:



Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0516131684

