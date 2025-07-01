Invitation To The Conference Call For Investors, Analysts And Media
|
EPIC Suisse AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Zurich, 1 July 2025
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to attend our 2025 Half-Year Results Conference Call.
We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE . Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.
Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.
Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event: +41 58 310 50 00
EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Half-Year Report 2025 and the 2025 Half-Year Results Press Release on 25 August 2025, at 06h45 am CEST. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards,
Arik Parizer
CEO
Contact information
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: ...
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information:Additional features:
File: Invitation (PDF)
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment