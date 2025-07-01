403
Ukraine attacks Donetsk People’s Republic killing one person
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that a woman was killed and at least three others were injured—including a teenage boy and an adult man—after long-range missiles struck the Voroshilovsky district in central Donetsk. The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, stated that the assault caused fires and extensive destruction to civilian sites, including the Sokol market, the main department store, and a nearby bank.
“Air defenses here in the Republic have been working nonstop for the last hour. I’ve seen several rockets intercepted in the air, but apparently some of them have made it here to this center,” said a correspondent reporting from the strike site. “A small shopping center is destroyed. I saw one body of a woman while I was on my way over here.”
Although the Russian Defense Ministry has not officially confirmed the type of weapons used in the attack, initial indications suggest the possible use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Specialists are expected to analyze missile debris found at the scene to determine the exact type.
In a separate attack, a drone strike hit the city of Gorlovka, one of the largest urban centers in the DPR. A 19-year-old man was injured, and the strike destroyed one residential building while damaging 12 more. Several public infrastructure sites were also impacted, including a medical clinic, a dormitory, three boiler houses, a pharmacy, and a bank branch.
Gorlovka, situated roughly 50 kilometers north of Donetsk, had a population of about 250,000 before the conflict and has experienced repeated attacks since 2014.
