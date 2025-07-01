BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: Post-Stabilization Notice - NO STAB - Kepler SPA (BIOFARMA)
|Issuer:
|KEPLER SPA (BIOFARMA)
|Guarantor(s) (if any):
|N/A
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|500,000,000 €
|Description:
|EUR 4.5NC1
|Offer price:
|100
Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Name(s):
|BNP PARIBAS, ING, JEFFERIES, SMBC, IMI-INTESA SANPAOLO, KKR, NATIXIS, NOMURA
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
