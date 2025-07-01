Sariki Abungwo Wins 'Coach Of The Year' At Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sariki Abungwo , a multi-award-winning business coach and marketing systems expert, has officially been honored with the 'Coach of the Year' award at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025 (Organised by Influencer Magazine UK ), recognizing his extraordinary impact on entrepreneurs, coaches, and consultants around the world. A proud member of the Forbes Coaches Council and Fellow of the British Computer Society (FBCS), Sariki is transforming how small business owners scale with structure, strategy, and soul.Once working long shifts in warehouses and care homes, Sariki's path to global recognition was built not just on knowledge, but on grit and reinvention. In June 2020, facing burnout and stagnation, he discovered a powerful system that changed everything. That breakthrough led to the creation of his now-celebrated R6 Framework, a proven model for turning ideas into scalable, sustainable businesses.“This award is a reminder that what I do-helping everyday people build businesses that actually work-matters,” said Sariki Abungwo, CEO of Blesatech Consultancy Services .“It means the long nights, the tough conversations, the risks... they're not wasted. If you've ever had a vision, wanted results, or just needed a system and someone to believe in you, this win is for you, too. Because the truth is, this award might have my name on it... but it belongs to every person who refused to quit. Let's keep building. We're just getting started.”With features in Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, CEO Weekly, and Digital Journal, Sariki's work is recognized both in the media and the marketplace. His clients consistently experience revenue growth, operational clarity, and personal confidence, often attributing their breakthroughs to his unique blend of systems thinking and heart-led strategy.As a university lecturer and 2024 Global Recognition Award winner, Sariki's reach spans both practical coaching and academic leadership. His future plans reflect that same depth and vision. He is preparing to expand the R6 Framework with AI-powered analytics and advanced CRM integration, giving small businesses data-rich insights to guide every decision.Sariki is also developing a membership program to offer exclusive resources, monthly workshops, and live Q&As, alongside a library of DIY online courses designed for solopreneurs and growing teams focused on lead generation, conversion optimization, and client retention. But his mission goes deeper. Sariki is committed to serving underserved markets, customizing tools and strategies for local relevance, and ensuring that no entrepreneur is left behind. With plans for virtual and in-person events, he's creating more than a coaching brand-he's building a global community of empowered changemakers.From warehouse floors to international accolades, Sariki Abungwo proves that the right systems, fueled by belief and action, can create not just success but legacy. His journey is an invitation to every entrepreneur who's ready to do the work, build with intention, and lead with purpose. Congratulations, Sariki Abungwo, for this much deserving title of 'Coach of the Year. Your systems are creating success stories, and your story is creating belief.

