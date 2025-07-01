KIA AMERICA POSTS HIGHEST FIRST-HALF SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY
|
|
MONTH OF JUNE
|
JUNE YTD
|
Model
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
EV9
|
913
|
1905
|
4,938
|
9671
|
EV6
|
680
|
2,171
|
5,875
|
10,941
|
K4/Forte
|
11,564
|
11,358
|
75,535
|
70,473
|
K5
|
5,613
|
3,771
|
34,565
|
12,807
|
Soul
|
4,737
|
4,565
|
26,126
|
28,465
|
Niro
|
1,966
|
3,381
|
11,788
|
18,102
|
Seltos
|
4,259
|
5,871
|
24,939
|
32,786
|
Sportage
|
12,630
|
13,316
|
87,172
|
79,853
|
Sorento
|
7,050
|
6,925
|
50,919
|
46,663
|
Telluride
|
9,239
|
8,858
|
61,502
|
53,700
|
Carnival
|
5,198
|
3,806
|
33,152
|
21,083
|
Total
|
63,849
|
65,929
|
416,511
|
386,460
Kia America – about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.
For media information, including photography, visit
* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.
