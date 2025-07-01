Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KIA AMERICA POSTS HIGHEST FIRST-HALF SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

KIA AMERICA POSTS HIGHEST FIRST-HALF SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY


2025-07-01 03:31:21
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sales of hybrid models surged 70 percent year-over-year, continuing the brand's strong momentum in electrification. In addition, sedan sales increased 29 percent and SUVs grew by 9 percent, reflecting both the wide range and broad popularity of Kia's extensive model lineup.

"In the face of uncertain market conditions, Kia delivered a record-breaking first-half sales performance, a milestone made possible by the continued interest from consumers in our well-designed, technologically advanced lineup," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Our core models including Carnival, Telluride, Sportage, and K4, continue to set sales records. Coupled with the steady sales growth generated by our electrified and hybrid models along with the continued rollout of the 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition and the newly introduced EV9 GT-Line featuring a two-tone roof, we expect this positive sales trajectory to continue. In the second half of 2025 Kia will remain agile in our response to changing market conditions and steadfast in our commitment to delivering products and services that meet the expectations of US consumers."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also announced initiatives, including:

  • Kia has returned to Electrify Expo events throughout the country. Designed to inform and inspire consumers about the ease and advantages of EV ownership, Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle festival featuring more than 1 million square feet of the world's top electric brands. Recently, Kia was at Electrify Expo Los Angeles and is expected to participate in events including Electrify Expo Seattle on July 12-13, Electrify Expo Chicago from September 13-14 and Electrify Expo New York City, scheduled from October 17-19.

MONTH OF JUNE

JUNE YTD

Model

2025

2024

2025

2024

EV9

913

1905

4,938

9671

EV6

680

2,171

5,875

10,941

K4/Forte

11,564

11,358

75,535

70,473

K5

5,613

3,771

34,565

12,807

Soul

4,737

4,565

26,126

28,465

Niro

1,966

3,381

11,788

18,102

Seltos

4,259

5,871

24,939

32,786

Sportage

12,630

13,316

87,172

79,853

Sorento

7,050

6,925

50,919

46,663

Telluride

9,239

8,858

61,502

53,700

Carnival

5,198

3,806

33,152

21,083

Total

63,849

65,929

416,511

386,460

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at /us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

MENAFN01072025003732001241ID1109745079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search