KIA AMERICA POSTS HIGHEST FIRST-HALF SALES IN COMPANY HISTORY

Sales of hybrid models surged 70 percent year-over-year, continuing the brand's strong momentum in electrification. In addition, sedan sales increased 29 percent and SUVs grew by 9 percent, reflecting both the wide range and broad popularity of Kia's extensive model lineup. "In the face of uncertain market conditions, Kia delivered a record-breaking first-half sales performance, a milestone made possible by the continued interest from consumers in our well-designed, technologically advanced lineup," said SeungKyu (Sean) Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Our core models including Carnival, Telluride, Sportage, and K4, continue to set sales records. Coupled with the steady sales growth generated by our electrified and hybrid models along with the continued rollout of the 2026 EV9 Nightfall Edition and the newly introduced EV9 GT-Line featuring a two-tone roof, we expect this positive sales trajectory to continue. In the second half of 2025 Kia will remain agile in our response to changing market conditions and steadfast in our commitment to delivering products and services that meet the expectations of US consumers." In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America also announced initiatives, including: Kia has returned to Electrify Expo events throughout the country. Designed to inform and inspire consumers about the ease and advantages of EV ownership, Electrify Expo is North America's largest electric vehicle festival featuring more than 1 million square feet of the world's top electric brands. Recently, Kia was at Electrify Expo Los Angeles and is expected to participate in events including Electrify Expo Seattle on July 12-13, Electrify Expo Chicago from September 13-14 and Electrify Expo New York City, scheduled from October 17-19.



MONTH OF JUNE JUNE YTD Model 2025 2024 2025 2024 EV9 913 1905 4,938 9671 EV6 680 2,171 5,875 10,941 K4/Forte 11,564 11,358 75,535 70,473 K5 5,613 3,771 34,565 12,807 Soul 4,737 4,565 26,126 28,465 Niro 1,966 3,381 11,788 18,102 Seltos 4,259 5,871 24,939 32,786 Sportage 12,630 13,316 87,172 79,853 Sorento 7,050 6,925 50,919 46,663 Telluride 9,239 8,858 61,502 53,700 Carnival 5,198 3,806 33,152 21,083 Total 63,849 65,929 416,511 386,460

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

