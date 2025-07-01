403
Gold Prices Edge Higher As Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise On Trump Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices climbed above $3,328 per ounce in early July trading, with official market data showing a 0.77% gain over the last 24 hours. The move followed a consolidation phase, as investors responded to mounting signals that U.S. interest rates may soon fall.
President Donald Trump's public campaign for lower rates has intensified, with the White House confirming he sent a handwritten note to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urging a cut to 0.5%.
The current federal funds rate stands at 4.25% to 4.50%. Multiple Fed officials, including Vice Chair Michelle Bowman and Governor Christopher Waller, have recently indicated that a rate cut is possible as early as July if inflation remains controlled.
This political pressure comes as the administration's new tariffs complicate the Fed 's mandate. Trump's imposition of 10% tariffs on a broad range of imports has raised concerns about slower growth and persistent inflation.
Fed officials acknowledge the challenge, with Bowman stating she would support a rate cut at the next meeting if inflation pressures remain contained.
Waller echoed the sentiment, suggesting the central bank should“proceed cautiously” but is“in a favorable position to discuss lowering the rate.”
These developments have increased market expectations for imminent monetary easing, which typically supports gold as lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.
Gold Shows Bullish Signs with Technical Rebound
Technical analysis of the daily gold chart shows price rebounding from support at $3,303, closing above the 20- and 50-day moving averages.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered to 52.4, indicating a shift back toward bullish momentum but stopping short of overbought territory. The MACD remains negative, but the histogram bars are narrowing, suggesting waning bearish pressure.
Bollinger Bands have contracted, reflecting reduced volatility after last week's swings. On the four-hour chart, gold has broken out of a descending channel, with the MACD turning positive and the RSI rising above 56, confirming short-term bullish momentum.
Fundamental drivers remain strong. Central banks continue to add gold to reserves, and physical demand in Asia remains robust. ETF flows turned negative in May, but overall holdings are still up for the year, indicating ongoing institutional interest.
Supply constraints persist as new mine production lags, reinforcing the market's underlying strength. The convergence of political pressure on the Fed, rising probability of U.S. rate cuts, and persistent global uncertainty has created a supportive environment for gold.
The market's response remains rooted in practical risk management. As long as monetary policy remains in flux and macroeconomic risks persist, gold's appeal as a store of value endures.
