When Is Muharram 2025 Holiday - July 6 Or 7? Will Schools, Offices, Banks, Stock Market Open On This Day
Shia Muslims mark the day by engaging in self-flagellation. They commemorate the death of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain through recitation of poetry, indulging in acts of self-mortification and through processions . Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims mark the day by observing a fast, offering prayers and alms.Also Read | When is Muharram 2025: From date to history and significance. All details here Muharram 2025 date
The 10th day of Muharram, Ashura, will be observed on Sunday, July 6. The crescent Moon was sighted on June 26 in India and the first day of Muharram-Ul-Haram began on June 27, as per Masjid-e-Nakhoda Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee. As per list of Gazetted holidays, the most auspicious day of Muharram falls on July 6. Since, Ashura falls on Sunday, all public and private sector banks and offices will remain closed on this day.Also Read | 'Charge GoI under UAPA,'- Srinagar MP after police action on pro-Palestine march
On the day Muharram holiday is observed, all schools, post offices, and several private institutions remain closed and trading activity on major Indian stock exchanges remains suspended. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut for trading in equity, SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives and equity derivatives.Also Read | Bank holidays next week: Banks to be closed for 3 days in THESE cities High security alert for Muharram
Ahead of Muharram, Sambhal authorities placed over 900 persons under preventive restrictions to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, PTI reported citing District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya's statement.
Rajendra Pensiya warned, "Anyone found attempting to create conflict or disrupt communal harmony will also be placed under similar restrictions . If they go on to cause trouble, their surety bonds will be forfeited."
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna recently issued directives instructing all police units in the state to deny permission for new Muharram processional routes or religious practices. Imposing a ban on the display of weapons during processions, he called for regular morning patrols, checks on objectionable posters, and CCTV and drone surveillance.
