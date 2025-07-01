Distressed By All The Bad News? Here's How To Stay Informed But Still Look After Yourself

MENAFN - The Conversation) If you're feeling like the news is particularly bad at the moment, you're not alone.

But many of us can't look away – and don't want to. Engaging with news can help us make sense of what's going on and, for many of us, is an ethical stance.

So, how can you also take care of your mental health? Here's how to balance staying informed with the impact negative news can have on our wellbeing.

Why am I feeling so affected by the news?

Our brains are wired to prioritise safety and survival, and respond rapidly to danger. Repeatedly activating such processes by consuming distressing news content – often called doomscrolling – can be mentally draining .

Unfiltered or uncensored images can have an especially powerful psychological impact. Graphic footage of tragedies circulating on social media may have a stronger effect than traditional media (such as television and newspapers) which are more regulated.

Research shows consuming negative news is linked to lower wellbeing and psychological difficulties, such as anxiety and feelings of uncertainty and insecurity. It can make us feel more pessimistic towards ourselves, other people, humanity and life in general.

In some cases, consuming a lot of distressing news can even cause vicarious trauma . This means you may experience post-traumatic stress symptoms such as flashbacks and trouble sleeping despite not being directly involved in the traumatic events.

But this doesn't stop us seeking it out. In fact, we are more likely to read, engage with, and share stories that are negative.

Is there a better way to consume news?

Switching off may not be an option for everyone.

For example, if you have friends or family in areas affected by conflict , you may be especially concerned and following closely to see how they're affected.

Even without personal ties to the conflict, many people want to stay informed and understand what is unfolding. For some, this is a moral decision which they feel may lead to action and positive change .

This is why, in research I co-authored , we suggest simply restricting your exposure to negative news is not always possible or practical.

Instead, we recommend engaging more mindfully with news. This means paying attention to shifts in your emotions, noticing how the news makes you feel, and slowing down when needed.

How to consume news more mindfully

When you plan to engage with news, there are some steps you can take .

1. Pause and take a few deep breaths . Take a moment to observe how your body is feeling and what your mind is doing.

2. Check in. Are you feeling tense? What else do you have going on today? Maybe you're already feeling worried or emotionally stretched. Think about whether you're feeling equipped to process negative news right now.

3. Reflect . What is motivating you to engage right now? What are you trying to find out?

4. Stay critical. As you read an article or watch a video, pay attention to how credible the source is, the level of detail provided and where the information comes from.

5. Tune into how it's making you feel. Do you notice any physical signs of stress, such as tension, sweating or restlessness?

6. Take time. Before quickly moving on to another piece of news, allow yourself to process the information you've received as well as your response. Has it changed your emotions, thoughts or attitudes? Did it fulfil your intention? Do you still have energy to engage with more news?

It may not always be possible to take all these steps. But engaging more mindfully before, during and after you're exposed to negative news can help you make more informed decisions about how and when to consume it – and when to take a break.

Signs the news is affecting your mental health

If you're feeling emotionally overwhelmed, you're more likely to have an automatic and emotion-driven response to what you're reading or watching.

Signs your negative news consumption may be affecting your mental health include:



compulsive engagement, feeling like you can't stop checking or following negative news

experiencing feelings of despair, hopelessness, or lack of motivation

feeling irritable

difficulty concentrating

fatigue

strong physical symptoms (such as an upset stomach)

trouble sleeping an increase in rash or risky behaviours, or behaviours you don't usually display when you're calm, such as panic shopping and hoarding following news about bad events.

What should I do when I'm feeling upset?

First, take a break. This could be a few minutes or a few days – as long as it takes you to feel emotionally steady and ready to re-engage with negative news.

You might find it useful to reflect by writing down observations about how news is making you feel, and keeping track of intense fluctuations in emotions.

It can also be helpful to connect with supportive people around you and do activities you enjoy. Spending time outdoors and doing hands-on tasks, such as gardening , painting or sewing , can be particularly helpful when you're feeling anxious or emotional.

But if you're feeling overwhelmed and it's affecting your work, life or relationships, it's a good idea to seek professional help.

In Australia, the government provides free mental health support at walk-in Medicare Mental Health Centres, Kids Hubs or via phone.

Other free resources – including a symptom checker and links to online chat support – are available at Health Direct .

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.