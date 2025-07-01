A Magical Tale Of Friendship And Courage, Released By Bradley Mccullough

MENAFN - GetNews) The release of Bradley McCullough's debut children's book, The Adventures of Buns and Beely, has brought readers a joyful journey of magic, nature, and childhood friendship. This beautifully written story introduces readers to Buns and Beely, two cousins with wildly different personalities but an unbreakable bond.

Together, they embark on a heartwarming mission to help their magical unicorn friend, Duke, who has been injured in the forest they love to explore. Set in a world filled with trees to climb, trails to discover, and a touch of enchantment, the book captures the joy and innocence of childhood adventure.

For parents, caregivers, and young readers alike, The Adventures of Buns and Beely is more than just a storybook-it's a call to unplug, step outside, and find wonder in the world around us. Whether snuggled under a blanket during Storytime or tucked into a backpack for a weekend camping trip, this book is the kind of tale kids will return to again and again.

Bradley McCullough didn't set out to become an author-he simply lived a life worth writing about. Raised in a family that took every opportunity to hit the open road or blaze a new trail, his childhood was defined by road trips, campfires, and outdoor discovery.

Today, those same experiences are relived through the eyes of his children, as he continues exploring the woods, kayaking calm waters, and hiking through all four seasons with his family by his side.

These moments inspired the heart of The Adventures of Buns and Beely. Bradley brings a sense of authenticity to every page, showing kids the value of teamwork, empathy, and the simple joys of nature. The book also reminds grown-ups of the beauty in slowing down and reconnecting with loved ones-and with the world beyond our screens.

The Adventures of Buns and Beely is ideal for children aged 4 to 9, but offers timeless lessons that readers, young and old, can enjoy. Its delightful prose, gentle humor, and vivid imagery make it a read-aloud gem for families who love nature, fantasy, and stories that spark curiosity.

Whether it's a gift for a young adventurer or a new bedtime favorite, Bradley's debut will earn a special spot on the bookshelf. The book is now available online and at select bookstores nationwide.

About the Author

Bradley McCullough is a proud father, nature lover, and first-time author whose passion for storytelling began not in a classroom, but out in the wild-on hiking trails, in the backseat during long road trips, and beside crackling campfires.

A high school graduate with some college education, Bradley has always believed that real-life experiences are the best teachers. His deep love for the outdoors and commitment to creating memories with his wife and kids are the cornerstones of his life and writing.

When he's not exploring the woods or gliding across a lake in a kayak, Bradley enjoys snowboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, and planning the next family adventure. His stories are born from the joyful chaos of parenting, nature's quiet, and children's magical imagination.

The Adventures of Buns and Beely is his first published work and a labor of love. With this release, Bradley hopes to inspire families to embrace the outdoors, dream big, and never stop believing in a bit of magic.

