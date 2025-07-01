Mega Sardines: 50 Years Of Serving Nutritionally-Packed Delicacies To Lower Income Consumers... And Primed To Go Global

The founders of Mega Prime Foods, flanked by their children as the second-generation braintrust leading the company into the next 50 years

A legacy of nutrition, innovation, and malasakit fuels Mega Prime Foods' next chapter as a global wellness leader.

- William Tiu LimMANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A pivot to wellness becomes a vital part of a food company that has been admirably focused on serving low-income consumers with nutritious foods for the past 50 years.Sardines, a small variety of fish popular to Filipinos and in many markets across the globe, have been a reliable source of Omega-3 fatty acids that help the brain's health and reduce inflammation, and Vitamin B-12 that support the heart and metabolic health. Sardines are one of the most nutritionally dense foods we can consume.As it celebrates 50 years anniversary, Mega Prime Foods is making sure to keep the nutritional value fresh and preserved, in every sardine package.Mega Prime Foods Chairman and founder William Tiu Lim has been in the sardine industry for 50 years, founding Mega as initially a fishing company. In speaking to Tiu Lim, it is clear there isn't a situation or experience this exceptional man hasn't been through.Mega stood the test of time when many of their fishing vessels were destroyed by a typhoon in the 1970's. Over the 5 decades, it wasn't only natural disasters that challenged the company. It was political turmoil, currency devaluation, and every challenge imaginable. But Mega always survived; and came back thriving.Tiu Lim never forgot three things in leading Mega Sardines throughout the years: Quality, Innovation, and Malasakit which is a uniquely Filipino word that means absolute selfless concerns for others; more than compassion or empathy. It's an admirable corporate value that is rare in today's profit-driven world, and sets Mega apart from the crowd.“We've always aimed for the best possible quality. Our fish go from sea to can in just 12 hours, compared to the industry's usual 1–3 days. That freshness is our edge.”, Tiu Lim said.The company has factories in port cities of Batangas and Zamboanga, both capable of producing 3 million cans of sardines daily. To ensure efficiency and quality, they invest heavily in modern technology, new fishing boats, and advanced packing machines every year.It is a by-product of the company's continual push for innovations that led to Mega Sardines being recently lauded by the highly respected US-based association -The Medical Wellness Association (MWA) - being designated as a“Superfood”, the first-ever seafood product to be given this designation.MWA founding board member and faculty member James Michael Lafferty formally awarded the recognition of approval last month.“I was honored to be present at the 50th anniversary celebration, and to share the amazing news of Mega Sardines becoming the first-ever brand to be granted the designation of the The Medical Wellness Association International as a“Superfood,” Lafferty said.As it crosses the 50 year mark, Mega Prime Foods is now entering the second generation of leadership, headed by President and CEO Michelle Tiu Lim-Chan. Whilst Ms. Tiu Lim-Chan has her eyes firmly focused on expanding the business to be a truly global brand, she doesn't stray from the foundations that made Mega a success.“Our company's top priorities is serving our consumers and customers, and serving our employees who are the backbone of our success. It starts and finishes, always, with people. We always provide opportunities, extending support to others, and take care of all our people and then their respective families very well,” Chan said.“We must live up to our corporate mission and vision, and we are happy for 50 years we are excelling not only locally but also abroad. But we are not finished yet!”Growth comes not only via geographic expansion, but in extending the product range. Besides the sardines, Mega Prime Foods has also tuna and mackerel canned products; Primo sparkling juice non-alcoholic drinks; coconut gel and fruit cocktails, and the unique Jimm's Coffee range.“In our 50 years in the business, our proudest edge is our ability to translate this commitment into our products, fostering a deep understanding of food and love on the table,” Chan added.

