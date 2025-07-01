JDE Peet's Unveils Brand-Led Strategy To Accelerate Profitable Growth And Unlock Value

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, July 1, 2025

Strategy is focussed on simplifying and reinvesting in highest-potential growth opportunities

EUR 500M net productivity savings targeted, with more than 50% of savings achieved by the end of 2027

Savings to be equally split between reinvestments for growth and profit expansion

Sets new, accelerating medium-term financial targets

Improve net leverage target to 2x Disciplined capital allocation aligned with strategy

At its Capital Markets Day today in Amsterdam, JDE Peet's (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world's leading pure-play coffee company, will unveil its 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy for sustainable value creation. The company will outline a clear, detailed roadmap to drive performance and shape JDE Peet's long-term future. Reignite the Amazing: Brand-Led, Consumer-Centric and Performance-Focused

The new strategy is brand-led and centred around 3 Big Bets: Peet's, L'OR and 10 local icons led by Jacobs. The brands have been selected because of their ability to meet both current and emerging consumer needs, driving long-term growth and market relevance. Underpinning this transformation is a three-phased strategic framework designed to, among others:

Simplify portfolio and organizational model

Boost operational efficiency and productivity

Deliver EUR 500M of net savings with more than 50% of savings achieved by the end of 2027

Reinvest 50% of savings into high-potential growth initiatives and selective high-impact capabilities, the remaining 50% will strengthen profitability Expand its global presence through new growth avenues.

CEO statement

“JDE Peet's is a fantastic company with strong foundations,” said Rafa Oliveira, CEO of JDE Peet's.“As the world's largest pure-play coffee company, we are uniquely positioned to capture the long-term opportunities this resilient and vibrant coffee category offers.

Our 'Reignite the Amazing' strategy is brand-led and is centred around three Big Bets: Peet's, L'OR and a strategically selected set of ten iconic brands, led by Jacobs. Our new strategy provides a clear framework consisting of an ambitious and focused plan to unlock sustainable, profitable growth and drive strong cash generation by combining the scale and expertise of an industry leader with agility, creativity and the innovative mindset of a startup.

Led by our strong, iconic brands and backed by our challenger mindset, and enhanced capabilities, we will be laser-focused on executing with excellence, delivering sustained, long-term value for our stakeholders and generating shareholder returns that are top-tier among CPG companies.”



New, accelerating medium-term targets

The company has set accelerating medium-term financial targets tied to each strategic phase:

Period Gross Profit1 Adj. EBIT1 Free Cash Flow3 2026 – 2027 1 – 3%2 3 – 4% ~EUR 2B 2028 – 2029 3 – 4%2 4 – 5% At least EUR 2B 2030 – 2032+ 4 – 7% 5 – 8% At least EUR 3.5B

1 Organic CAGR; 2 versus FY 24; 3 Cumulative in the period

Capital Allocation: Focused, Disciplined and Strategically Aligned

JDE Peet's strategy to drive sustainable value creation is supported by a clear capital allocation framework consisting of four priorities:

Allocate and focus resources to grow the three Big Bets organically, funded by reinvesting part of the productivity savings.Further strengthen the balance sheet, targeting a net leverage of 2x.Enhance shareholder returns through gradual, steady dividend growth, complemented by share buybacks.Refocus M&A activities, deprioritizing leveraged acquisitions and favoring asset-light opportunities.



