JDE Peet's Unveils Brand-Led Strategy To Accelerate Profitable Growth And Unlock Value
|Period
|Gross Profit1
|Adj. EBIT1
|Free Cash Flow3
|2026 – 2027
|1 – 3%2
|3 – 4%
|~EUR 2B
|2028 – 2029
|3 – 4%2
|4 – 5%
|At least EUR 2B
|2030 – 2032+
|4 – 7%
|5 – 8%
|At least EUR 3.5B
1 Organic CAGR; 2 versus FY 24; 3 Cumulative in the period
Capital Allocation: Focused, Disciplined and Strategically Aligned
JDE Peet's strategy to drive sustainable value creation is supported by a clear capital allocation framework consisting of four priorities:
Enquiries
Media
Khaled Rabbani
+31 20 558 1735
...
Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
...
About JDE Peet's
JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee per second in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of strong iconic brands including Peet's, L'OR, Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, Pilao, OldTown, Super and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at
