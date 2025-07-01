403
Bollywood Buzz At AAFT- Kapkapii Star Cast Sparks Excitement On Campus
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) came alive with glamour, creativity, and youthful enthusiasm as the star cast of the upcoming Bollywood horror-comedy Kapkapii made a memorable visit to the campus on May 20. The high-energy promotional event brought students face-to-face with the industry they aspire to join.
Celebrated actors Tusshar Kapoor, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Rathee graced the occasion, captivating the crowd with their presence and charm. Their arrival turned the AAFT grounds into a mini film festival, generating buzz and anticipation for the quirky and spine-tingling film.
The stars engaged in interactive sessions with students, sharing insights into the film's production and anecdotes from behind the scenes. A live Q&A session gave students the opportunity to connect personally with the actors, followed by an impromptu performance to the upbeat track“Titli” from the film - much to the crowd's delight.
One of the major highlights of the event was the unveiling of the official teaser and poster of Kapkapii, giving audiences a first look at the film's humor-laced, horror-themed storyline.
AAFT students added their creative flair to the occasion through vibrant dance performances, skits, and open interactions with the cast, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm.“It was a pleasure to welcome the vibrant cast of Kapkapii to the AAFT campus,” said Akshay Marwah, CEO of AAFT.“The team had the chance to experience our creative ecosystem and witness the spirit of our students. Events like these reinforce our belief in experiential learning - where students get inspired by professionals they admire and begin visualizing their own future in the industry.”
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, added:
“AAFT has always maintained a strong connection with the media and entertainment industry. Interactions of this kind bring a surge of energy, insight, and real-world exposure to our campus. They are essential in shaping confident, industry-ready talent.” Later all the dignitaries were presented with life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT.
With a 33-year legacy, AAFT continues to be a trailblazer in media education - integrating creativity, innovation, and industry engagement into every facet of learning. The institution remains committed to nurturing future filmmakers, actors, designers, and animators with programs tailored to global standards.
