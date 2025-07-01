Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Araghchi: Diplomacy Remains Open Despite Tension Post-US Airstrikes


2025-07-01 02:04:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 1 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi affirmed late Monday that his country would keep doors for diplomacy open despite the tension post-US airstrikes against Iran.
"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," the Iranian Foreign told CBS News through a translator.
"In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations," Araghchi said in his first interview with an American media outlet inside Iran since the bombings.
"And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time."
However, Araghchi also insisted, "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."
"One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings," Araghchi said in regards to US claims of ending the Iranian nuclear program.
"If there is this will on our part, and the will exists in order to once again make progress in this industry, we will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time."
Washington launched three airstrikes against Iranian nuclear facilities after two weeks from the Israeli occupation's assault on Iran, which began on June 13.
On June 24, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two sides in what he dubbed as the "12 Day War". (end)
Search