Casio Announces XG As Global Ambassador For G-SHOCK Brand
XG has pioneered a new music genre called "X-Pop," breaking away from the conventions of J-Pop and K-Pop to create a style all their own. This spirit of originality and strength closely aligns with G-SHOCK, a unique brand known for its toughness, shock resistance, and distinctive design - making XG a natural choice as the brand's global ambassador.
To celebrate the partnership, a special website will showcase key visuals and a promotional video featuring XG. Centered around the slogan "No Destination," the video portrays XG boldly stepping into a new world with G-SHOCK, expressing the strength to shape one's future without fear or hesitation. Art direction came from YAR, the creative team led by YOSHIROTTEN - one of Japan's most promising rising artists - and delivered a bold and energetic visual experience.
XG has this to say about their appointment as global ambassadors: "G-SHOCK watches always remind us of how we never gave up on chasing our dreams, even when things got tough. It gives us the courage to keep going and keep challenging ourselves. XG-SHOCK, let's go!"
Additional key visuals and content will be released over time as G-SHOCK continues to share its world in collaboration with XG.
