Around One Hundred Michelin-Starred Chefs And Traditional Cuisine Chefs Vindicate Catalonia As The Region With The Best Gastronomy In The World

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A campaign was launched to vindicate Catalonia's global leadership in the gastronomic world at an event held at the emblematic Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona, with more than one hundred chefs present, including those awarded Michelin stars and those producing traditional cuisine, as well as other prominent professionals in the sector – maitre Ds, sommeliers, producers, farmers, fishermen, winegrowers and restaurateurs.

What began 30 years ago with the elBulli revolution, and chefs such as Carme Ruscalleda and Joan Roca, has now peaked: the region has one of the most internationally recognised cuisines, with 62 restaurants totalling 77 Michelin stars and three establishments ranked among the best in the world, according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants (Disfrutar, El Celler de Can Roca and elBulli). In addition, Catalan Albert Adrià was recognised as the second-best chef in the world in 2024, according to The Best Chef Awards.

Catalonia also stands out as an agri-food powerhouse with 12 Protected Designations of Origin (PDO), 13 Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) and 12 Designations of Origin (DO) for wines.

This global success is not only the result of a consolidated culinary tradition, but also of its strong link with the agri-food sector: an ecosystem that generates 20% of the GDP of the Catalan region and is driven by more than 573,500 professionals. The sector also invests over 85.7 million euros in R&D annually, positioning Catalonia as a reference point in agri-food and culinary innovation.

Consolidating Catalonia as a food and wine destination

Located in Spain, Catalonia is among the main tourist regions in the world, with visitors travelling to the region throughout the year and showing a great interest in the food and wine. This tourist profile spends 20% more on average than the conventional tourist. In this context, and with more than 500 food and wine experiences active throughout the territory, Catalonia wants to consolidate its leadership as a preeminent culinary destination in Europe and the world, and to attract new visitors by linking culinary culture to the productive economy and international appeal.

With the slogan "Catalonia, the best gastronomy in the world," the campaign launched by the Catalan Tourism Agency (Generalitat de Catalunya), it projects Catalan cuisine as an engine of economic development, territorial cohesion and tourist appeal, within the framework of the distinction "Catalonia, World Region of Gastronomy 2025." In fact, it was the first European region to receive this distinction from the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT).

There have been 140 actual protagonists from the gastronomic world participating in the centrepiece of the campaign ad, shot in seven representative locations of the Catalan region: the city of Barcelona, Peratallada and l'Escala (Costa Brava), Valls (Costa Dorada), the muscle farms of the Ebro Delta, the city of Lleida, La Vall de Boí (Pyrenees) and Penedès (Barcelona Landscapes).

Photo -

SOURCE Agència Catalana de Turisme