Global Mobile Accessories Market Forecast To Reach $352.3 Billion By 2029 With 6.6% Annual Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Mobile Accessories Market Projected To Grow In The Future?

The mobile accessories market size has witnessed significant growth over the recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. According to the market reports, the value of the mobile accessories market will surge from $252.92 billion in 2024 to $273.07 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including a surge in smartphone usage, growing popularity of personalized and fashionable accessories, increasing E-commerce growth, rising concerns over mobile device durability, and the integration of multiple functions into one accessory.

What Key Trends And Drivers Are Fueling This Growth?

The market's impressive growth isn't expected to slow anytime soon. Predictions put the value of the mobile accessories market at a staggering $352.3 billion by 2029, displaying a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by a variety of factors, including a sharp rise in gaming accessories, the integration of augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR, a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly accessories, the popularity of health and fitness monitoring accessories, and notable enhancements made to smartphone cameras. Several trends are expected to play a major role in this period of growth, including rapid product innovation, the adoption of 5G technology, the rise of wireless technology, technological advancements, and the increasing popularity of wireless charging technology.

Who Are The Major Players Sharing The Growth In The Mobile Accessories Market?

The market's impressive growth has been largely driven by the increasing demand for smartphones. These devices combine mobile telephone functions and personal computing functions into a single, handheld electronic device. Mobile accessories function to enhance smartphones' functionality and user experience by providing added features, protections, and customization options.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Mobile Accessories Market Share?

Notably, major companies contributing to the growth are Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony corporation, Panasonic corporation, JBL, Western Digital Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Signify Holding, Harman International, Logitech International S.A, Bose corporation, Anker Innovations Co. Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Sennheiser Electronics GMBH & Co. KG, Belkin International Inc., Skullcandy, HTC Corporation, Aukey, PopSockets, Incipio Group, Kenwood corp., X-Doria, Groovemade, Spigen Inc., OtterBox, TCL Communication, and UE Boom.

How Is The Mobile Accessories Market Adapting To Evolving Customer Needs?

With the aim of getting ahead in the game, major players in the mobile accessories market are shifting their focus towards the introduction of eco-friendly mobile accessories. These accessories are designed and produced with an emphasis on environmental sustainability, utilizing materials and production processes that minimize any adverse effects on the ecology.

How Is The Global Mobile Accessories Market Segmented?

The market report reveals that the mobile accessories market is primarily segmented in terms of:

1 Type: Earphones Or Headphones, Charger, Power Bank, Protective Cases, Other Types

2 Price Range: Premium, Medium, Low

3 Sector: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Retail, Hospitality, Health Care

4 Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Under these broad categories, further sub-segments are identified, providing a comprehensive understanding of the extensive range of products within the mobile accessories market.

Which Regions Dominate The Mobile Accessories Market?

On the geographic front, North America boasted the largest share in the mobile accessories market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the mobile accessories market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. At country-level, the report provides insights into Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

