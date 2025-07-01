Leader Of Colombian Criminal Ring Captured In UAE, Says Ecuador's Interior Minister
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) arrested Roberto Carlos Alvarez Vera in Abu Dhabi, Reimberg said, at a press conference.
Alvarez Vera was arrested“for extradition purposes,” said the minister, adding, the suspect is responsible for the regrettable attack against the Armed Forces of Ecuador in May.
“We will not rest until everyone pays his due to justice,” the minister said, noting,“the detainee has an Interpol Red Notice, as well as terrorist alerts.”
Ecuador blames the“Border Commandos,” a dissident group of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia guerrilla group, for killing 11 Ecuadorian soldiers, in an ambush, in the Amazonian province of Orellana on May 9.
On Jun 4, the army reported that a military patrol, made up of two combat teams, had an encounter with armed individuals, possibly dissidents of the Colombian guerrilla group.
Following the incidents, the armed forces ordered the deployment of air units, to stop irregular armed groups from neighbouring Colombia, from crossing the border.– NNN-XINHUA
