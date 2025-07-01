A Dynamic, New Women's Group 'Local Divas Parkland' Plans July 22 Event To Benefit Lynn Cancer Institute Of Boca Raton

Perla Lichi, Perla Lichi Design

Linda Alfieri, Linda Alfieri Hair Replacement Center

Magic Happens When Two Dynamic Women Executives Realize They Have Similar Goals of Bringing Women Together and Giving Back to the World

- Perla Lichi, ASIDPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“My goals are designing beautiful homes, bringing women together, and giving back to the world,” says Perla Lichi, Perla Lichi Design , Pompano Beach, FL. A celebrated professional interior designer , Perla has designed hundreds of luxurious homes and other projects around the globe during her 40-year career. This summer, she is launching her own TV show,“The Décor Diva by Perla Lichi.”Perla recently met Linda Alfieri, president and CEO of The Linda Alfieri Hair Replacement Center and Full-Service Medical Centre in Boca Raton. When they both realized they had similar life goals, magic happened: Local Divas Parkland, of which Perla is the President. The group is growing exponentially as more professional women learn about it.Linda will be hosting an event,“Fabulous for a Cause,” on July 22 in Boca Raton, to benefit Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute of Boca Raton. Tickets will be the guests's donations, and all proceeds from this event will benefit this worthy cause.About Lynn Cancer InstituteThe Eugene M. & Christine E. Lynn Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer centers in South Florida and is accredited as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons. The Lynn Cancer Institute treats an estimated 4,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year in facilities such as the Harvey & Phyllis Sandler Pavilion, our state-of-the-art cancer center, as well as our other respective satellite locations in Delray Beach.More than 30 oncology physicians and a full complement of oncology professionals are on staff to serve the patients at the Lynn Cancer Institute. Our patients receive treatment and services from specialists in genetics, surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology, pathology, and imaging. In addition, our staff includes research nurses, who improve patient access to clinical trials and the most advanced forms of treatment.About Linda AlfieriLinda Alfiieri is president and CEO of The Linda Alfieri Hair Replacement Center and Full-Service Medical Centre in Boca Raton. The Centre, located in the heart of Florida, is the brainchild of Linda Alfieri. She is the daughter of Charles Alfieri, a popular wig designer, and is proudly carrying forth his work.“We cater to a broad range of services and tailor them to meet precise client requirements, earning us a global clientele. We work with professionals such as Oncologists, Plastic Surgeons, and dermatologists to treat patients suffering from Alopecia, lupus, burns, or have faced an accident or going through chemotherapy.”About Perla LichiPerla Lichi, the world-renowned professional interior designer, is now starring in her own TV series, The Décor Diva by Perla Lichi. Six episodes are in the can and ready for the show's mid-July release. The show is debuting to a wide audience this summer through Dining Empire's Platform partners and channels on YouTube TV, Vizio, Peacock, Comcast, Prime Video, Samsung TV Plus, LG and more.Perla Lichi Design has been providing turnkey luxury interior design services for clients around the world for more than 40 years. Her extensive portfolio features luxury residential design projects including penthouses, mansions, mega-mansions, and palaces in every style imaginable.Perla Lichi, ASID, is a Florida licensed (FL LIC. 1727) high-end interior designer, with an office/showroom at 2101 NW 33rd Street, Suite 300-A in Pompano Beach, FL. In addition to her residential work, Perla Lichi also designs light commercial and sacred spaces, including the Chabad of Parkland and West Boca, and soon the 777 Moshiach Center in Lauderhill.An honors graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale and a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Lichi has designed hundreds of residences in South Florida and many other states. In 2005, she expanded internationally to design ultra high-end luxury residential projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Russia, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Guyana. Over her career, she has received more than 600 awards and accolades and published seven hard cover coffee table books that are collected by her many followers. (954) 726-0899

