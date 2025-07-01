Hull-Based LGBTQ+ Online Business 'Wicked Fabulous' Aims To Grow Local Presence Across The South Shore

Proudly based in Hull, Massachusetts

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wicked Fabulous, a bold and vibrant online boutique proudly based in Hull , Massachusetts, is calling on its South Shore neighbors to show some local love. Though most of their orders currently come from across the country, Wicked Fabulous is ready to make waves a little closer to home - in Cohasset, Hingham, Scituate, and right here in Hull.

Known for its sassy and empowering LGBTQ+ apparel, natural stone jewelry , and wellness-inspired accessories, Wicked Fabulous brings together fun, fashion, and a heartfelt mission. As a proudly queer-owned business, 10% of all profits are donated to LGBTQ+ charities - turning every purchase into a show of support.

“We love seeing orders from California and Florida, but we'd be even more thrilled to see more packages going to neighbors right here on the South Shore,” said the Wicked Fabulous team.“Hull is more than just our shipping address - it's our heart and home.”

Whether you're looking for a healing stone bracelet, a tank top that says "Free Hugs ," or a one-of-a-kind gift with pride and purpose, Wicked Fabulous is your local go-to shop for all things bold, spiritual, and unapologetically fabulous.

About Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ-owned online shop based in Hull, Massachusetts, celebrating identity, energy, and empowerment through bold apparel, natural stone jewelry, and queer-positive designs. A portion of every sale goes directly to LGBTQ+ nonprofits making a difference in the community.

