Two Rockets Hit Airbase Area In N. Iraq

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Jul 1 (NNN-NINA) – Two rockets hit an airbase area late yesterday, in Iraq's northern city of Kirkuk, without causing casualties, it was reported.

The agency quoted a senior security source as saying that, two Katyusha rockets were fired at the Kirkuk airbase. One rocket landed between the first and second runways of the airbase, while the other struck a residential house nearby.

“The attack caused no casualties or damage,” the source confirmed, adding that, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, so far.– NNN-NINA