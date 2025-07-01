Two Rockets Hit Airbase Area In N. Iraq
The agency quoted a senior security source as saying that, two Katyusha rockets were fired at the Kirkuk airbase. One rocket landed between the first and second runways of the airbase, while the other struck a residential house nearby.
“The attack caused no casualties or damage,” the source confirmed, adding that, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, so far.– NNN-NINA
