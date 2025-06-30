ICONSIAM In Collaboration With Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group Brings China's Most Iconic Lantern Festival To Thailand For The First Time

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) “Yuyuan Lantern Festival 2025” Lights Up Bangkok to Celebrate 50 Years of Thai–Chinese Diplomatic Ties

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2025 – ICONSIAM , the global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, joins hands with Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Group , the legendary host of China's most prestigious lantern festival to present the first-ever Yuyuan Lantern Festival in Thailand. Titled “Spirit of Mountains and Seas · Yuyuan Lantern Festival and 2025 China–Thailand Culture Month,” this spectacular event transforms the banks of the Chao Phraya River into a mythical realm of lights and stories. Held from now until 15 August 2025 , the festival runs daily from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM at River Park, G Floor, ICONSIAM , and is open to the public free of charge .

This marks the first time the renowned Yuyuan Lantern Festival from Shanghai is being held in Thailand. More than a cultural event, it symbolizes the strong bond between Thailand and China and highlights the power of cultural arts to bridge nations and bring people of different backgrounds closer together. It also reinforces ICONSIAM's commitment to its role as a Global Experiential Destination , striving to become a central hub for international artistic collaboration and cultural exchange, offering world-class cultural experiences to every visitor.

With a history spanning over 100 years, the Yuyuan Lantern Festival is a crown jewel of China's intangible cultural heritage . Its arrival in Thailand for the first time commemorates the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The festival is themed “Spirit of Mountains and Seas” , drawing inspiration from the ancient Chinese text Shan Hai Jing (“Classic of Mountains and Seas”) and blending it with the concept of a “Chao Phraya Island” -a magical realm along the river designed to resemble a floating island adorned with contemporary lanterns. These lanterns incorporate light, shadow, and interactive technology, with each installation appearing as a mystical island inhabited by fantastical creatures from the classic novel, celebrating the deep-rooted friendship between Thailand and China in a spectacular and imaginative way.

See also When Golden Sunflower Meets Bauhinia: HONGQI Showcases Oriental Luxury at 2025 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo(Hong Kong)

Beyond the breathtaking lantern installations, visitors can enjoy a rich program of cultural activities including traditional performances, a local products market, themed cultural weeks, and an art exhibition . These activities encourage cross-cultural exchange in art, culture, cuisine, and business between the two nations-illuminated under the glow of lanterns that symbolize the light of Thai–Chinese friendship shining brightly for the world to see.

The “Spirit of Mountains and Seas · Yuyuan Lantern Festival and 2025 China–Thailand Culture Month” is open to the public free of charge . The festival runs until 15 August 2025 , daily from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM , at River Park, G Floor, ICONSIAM . For more information, visit: Facebook: ICONSIAM