Moecc Team Retrieves Car From Sea

2025-06-30 11:01:38
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), in co-operation with the Coast Guard and Borders Department and ambulance teams, has retrieved a car swept away into the sea in the Sealine area.

Upon receiving a hotline notification about the situation, emergency teams rushed to the site and carried out the rescue operation, resulting in no human injury or additional damage, a statement said.

