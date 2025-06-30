403
Moecc Team Retrieves Car From Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), in co-operation with the Coast Guard and Borders Department and ambulance teams, has retrieved a car swept away into the sea in the Sealine area.
Upon receiving a hotline notification about the situation, emergency teams rushed to the site and carried out the rescue operation, resulting in no human injury or additional damage, a statement said.
