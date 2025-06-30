Kadestone Capital Corp. Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting
At the Meeting, the Shareholders elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution, Brent Billey, Anthony Holler, David Negrin, Norm Mayr and Kent Sillars, to serve in office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
In addition, at the Meeting, the Shareholders approved: (i) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company; and (ii) the Company's existing stock option plan.
About Kadestone
Kadestone was established to pursue the investment in, acquisition, development and management of residential and commercial income producing properties within major urban centres and high-growth, emerging markets in Canada. The Company operates complementary business lines spanning development and construction, construction finance, asset ownership and property management. These synergistic business lines have solidified Kadestone's vision to become a market leading vertically integrated property company. Additional information can be found at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment