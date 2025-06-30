VIDEO: Vehicle Rescued After Being Swept Into Sealine Waters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A coordinated rescue operation led by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security at the Ministry of Interior and ambulance teams, successfully retrieved a vehicle swept away by seawater in the Sealine area.

Authorities received an urgent call via the ministry's hotline reporting that a citizen's vehicle had been stranded offshore. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they managed to recover the vehicle without any injuries or further damage.

The Ministry confirmed that no lives were at risk during the incident and praised the swift response and coordination among the involved agencies.