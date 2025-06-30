Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: Vehicle Rescued After Being Swept Into Sealine Waters

VIDEO: Vehicle Rescued After Being Swept Into Sealine Waters


2025-06-30 09:09:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A coordinated rescue operation led by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security at the Ministry of Interior and ambulance teams, successfully retrieved a vehicle swept away by seawater in the Sealine area.

Authorities received an urgent call via the ministry's hotline reporting that a citizen's vehicle had been stranded offshore. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they managed to recover the vehicle without any injuries or further damage.

The Ministry confirmed that no lives were at risk during the incident and praised the swift response and coordination among the involved agencies.

MENAFN30062025000063011010ID1109744310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search