Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Olive Tree People Canada Inc. Brings Its Waterless Beauty To Canada In July 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, CA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI ) today announced that after a true waterless beauty movement emerged in the United States within just two years, with over 60,000 waterless beauty consultants, and Olive Tree People USA Inc. exploded from 40 to over 10,000 packages per day and up to 4 million in sales per day in 2024 alone, olive farmer and CEO Thomas Lommel has set the course for global expansion by establishing subsidiaries in Canada and Europe.

Olive Tree People Canada Inc., based in Edmonton, Alberta, will begin its pre-launch phase in Canada in July 2025, and in October 2025, Olive Tree People Europe AG, based in Switzerland, will drive expansion in Europe.

As the Los Angeles Times reported in May 2025, Olive Tree People Inc. is the fastest-growing waterless beauty company in the U.S. With sales of $105 million in its second year, Olive Tree People is growing 600% faster than Beautycounter in its second year and also grew faster than many established celebrity brands such as JLO Beauty and many others.

When asked about the secret to its success, olive farmer and CEO Thomas Lommel replied, "It took me over 21 years to realize that direct-to-consumer sales, rather than retail, is the perfect match for waterless beauty. No marketing campaign in the world – not even the largest campaign and not the most exclusive retail stores – can communicate and deliver waterless beauty more successfully than our waterless beauty consultants in the U.S., and soon in Canada and Europe."

When asked why, Mr. Lommel replied, "It's simple: They breathe waterless beauty 24/7. Our waterless beauty consultants don't sell; they educate. In so-called Waterless Glow workshops, interested customers learn all about waterless beauty and how it differs from conventional cosmetics. Most of them decide to try us when they hear we offer a 365-day satisfaction guarantee. Many of them come back and buy more products. We've been educating women and men in retail for 21 years, and I can tell you, that's not possible in retail. The women and men on the shelves in retail stores do an excellent job, but they are responsible for dozens of brands and therefore, can't do what our Waterless Beauty consultants 24/7. That's why, after more than 20 years, we are also pursuing a direct-to-consumer approach in Europe with the goal of informing and educating the 448 million women in Europe. We couldn't be prouder of our Waterless Beauty Consultants and therefore, regularly celebrate them in magazines like the Time issue“Women of the Year,” Vogue USA, or in June 2025, in Vanity Fair, and many others."

Mr. Lommel explained why Waterless Beauty, with over $22 billion, is the fastest-growing segment of the entire beauty industry, "People understand that Waterless Beauty is the next, and most importantly, true, clean beauty, and they understand that what they wouldn't drink/eat (water with preservatives and refined oils, or even worse, petroleum) shouldn't be applied to their skin either."

When asked about the fact that Olive Tree People is currently valued at over $1 billion, as reported by the LA Times, Mr. Lommel replied, "I believe that the value of a tree cannot be measured in dollars, and we have saved more than 31,000 of these hundred-year-old and older trees over the past 21 years, and we are the biggest conservationist in the region. I think we humans need to become more humble and realize that we couldn't exist without these trees, not to mention the treasures they give us each year through their harvest. We're probably the first company ever to work with trees, from Tree to Beauty, to reach a valuation of over a billion dollars. However, it was never my goal, and to be honest, it should be much more, given the innovations we've achieved over the past 21 years and the global innovations and new brands that from Tree to Beauty will be launching in 2025."

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called“The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at

