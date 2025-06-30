More Than 341,000 Families Reached: ADD MILK! Campaign Celebrates A Year Of Healthier Choices And Stronger Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dairy Council of California (DCC), in partnership with Mother's Nutritional Center (MNC) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) and Hunger Solutions Institute at Auburn University hosted a vibrant community event on June 28 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the ADD MILK! campaign-a groundbreaking initiative that expands access to healthier milk options for hundreds of thousands of low-income families.

Held at MNC's Florence Avenue location in Los Angeles, the celebration brought together community leaders, program participants, and local families to mark National Dairy Month and the growing success of a model that makes the healthy choice the easy choice for those facing food insecurity. With well over 200 community members in attendance, the event featured milk-inspired foods, nutrition education activities, raffle excitement and guest speakers reflecting on the program's measurable impact.

On behalf of Congresswoman Maxine Waters, District Director Blanca Jimenez delivered remarks recognizing the success of the ADD MILK! program and reaffirming the Congresswoman's long-standing commitment to nutrition equity. Jimenez also expressed Waters' deep admiration for the Flores family and their lasting contributions to several communities.

As part of the celebration, Richard Flores, President of Mother's Nutritional Center, presented Jimenez with a commemorative community award honoring the Congresswoman's decades of service. The award featured a historic photo of Waters alongside Flores' father and other community leaders-symbolizing a shared legacy of support for neighborhood health and programs like ADD MILK!

A Year of Measurable Impact

Launched to encourage SNAP recipients to purchase low-fat milk options like skim and 1%, the ADD MILK! campaign has:



Served 341,529 unique SNAP households

Facilitated the purchase of $3.8 million in skim and 1% milk

Delivered $978,000 in incentives and $543,000 in automatic discounts

Achieved an 88% coupon redemption rate

Supported additional SNAP purchases of nearly $436,000 in eligible items Increased low-fat milk purchases at participating stores from 12% to 16%



The program operates in all 82 Mother's Nutritional Center stores across Southern California and is currently expanding to more than 1,100 retail locations nationwide by the end of 2025.

“It's incredibly rewarding to see programs in the community that support nutrition security through purchasing incentives,” said Amy DeLisio, MPH, RDN, CEO of Dairy Council of California, who attended the event and spoke to the nutritional benefits of milk.“Milk provides 13 essential nutrients including three of the four nutrients of public health concern-calcium, vitamin D, and potassium. Families are choosing healthier options like buying more milk, and that shift means a stronger foundation for lifelong wellness.”

Funded through a $4 million cooperative agreement between the USDA and Auburn University's Hunger Solutions Institute, ADD MILK! is part of the Healthy Fluid Milk Incentive Projects (HFMI), authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill. The program aligns with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which show that 90% of the U.S. population does not consume enough dairy.

Building Community Through Better Nutrition

“Our customers are thankful for the ADD MILK! program. It helps them stretch their SNAP benefits one milk gallon at a time, making it easier to support healthy choices for their families,” said Richard Flores.“Moments like these-when we come together to celebrate real solutions-are meaningful. I hope we continue to create more opportunities like this that not only support health but bring our communities together.”

“During this time of chronic food insecurity, it's critical we find ways to stretch the SNAP dollar further in support of the purchase of nutrient-dense foods,” said Donald Grady, Senior Director of Legislative Affairs at IDFA.“With one in seven Californians relying on SNAP and 90% of Americans falling short on recommended dairy intake, programs like ADD MILK! are not just effective-they're essential. This program is a powerful example of how smart policy and industry collaboration can drive better health outcomes at scale.”

The event also featured firsthand testimonials from program participants who shared how the initiative positively impacted their families' food budgets and nutrition habits.

Here's a taste of the fun and inspiration from the ADD MILK! celebration: . For more information on the ADD MILK! program, visit .

