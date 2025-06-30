Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Reports Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting


2025-06-30 08:04:23
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QI Materials", "QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its Annual General (the "Meeting"), held on June 30, 2025.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted on key resolutions, the election of directors, and other corporate matters, all of which received overwhelming support.

Furthermore, the Company acknowledges Jakson Inwentash for his service, who has served as a director. QIMC wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit .

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

