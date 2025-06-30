Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Reports Results Of 2025 Annual General Meeting
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company voted on key resolutions, the election of directors, and other corporate matters, all of which received overwhelming support.
Furthermore, the Company acknowledges Jakson Inwentash for his service, who has served as a director. QIMC wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.
For more information about Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and its products, please visit .
About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.
Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of Canada's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario and Québec, QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits, QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment